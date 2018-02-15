Farmington couple facing deportation granted stay to remain in Connecticut

HARTFORD — A lawyer representing a couple facing deportation said they have been granted a stay to remain in Connecticut.

The comes after Gov. Malloy urged Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen to grant a stay.

We're thrilled that we have received official notice from federal authorities that the Huang family from #Farmington has been granted a stay!!! For now, this Connecticut family is staying in Connecticut. — Governor Dan Malloy (@GovMalloyOffice) February 15, 2018

Xiang Jin Li and Zhe Long Huang, known as “Kris and Tony,” have been ordered by immigration officials to leave the country by Friday and return to China.

The couple has lived in the United States nearly two decades. They currently live in Farmington and also own a house in Avon. In 2006, they opened a business in Simsbury called “Deco Nails.”

I’ve been following the story of this couple, Simsbury business owners. Tomorrow they were set to be deported to China. Every time I saw them, they were in tears. Today they were granted a stay in CT and it’s all smiles! @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/bztV7lX6O1 — Jenna DeAngelis (@jennamdeangelis) February 15, 2018

“Tony and Kris emigrated from China in search of freedom and a better life for their children,” Governor Malloy stated in the letter. “These two children, five and fifteen years old, know no other home than the United States, and have a loving mother and father to provide for them. Deporting them would send these two youths into foster care, and tear their family apart.”

“President Trump has stated that your Department prioritizes deporting ‘the worst of the worst,’ gang members, drug dealers, and violent criminals,” Governor Malloy continued. “This does not describe or characterize Tony and Kris. Surely we can agree that this family should not be torn asunder and that Tony and Kris deserve a stay of deportation, and a chance at continuing to contribute to our great nation. They have the support of their neighbors, their community, their local, state and congressional elected officials, and now—they need your support. Especially with the U.S. Congress poised to consider immigration legislation, I urge you to use your discretion to ensure that this family remain in the place they call their home.”

You can read the full letter here.