How to help victims of the Florida school shooting

Students react following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, a city about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Miami on February 14, 2018.
A gunman opened fire at the Florida high school, an incident that officials said caused "numerous fatalities" and left terrified students huddled in their classrooms, texting friends and family for help.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office said a suspect was in custody. / AFP PHOTO / Michele Eve Sandberg (Photo credit should read MICHELE EVE SANDBERG/AFP/Getty Images)
FLORIDA — As the nation grapples with the horrifying school shooting in South Florida, there are ways to help.
You can donate to funds for the victims and the families by clicking the button below:For those in the Florida area, you can also help by donating blood.
OneBlood has sent additional units of blood to the Broward County hospitals treating the injured, and are asking for help to replenish the supply.
They are now appealing for donations of the universal blood type O-negative at donation centers over the next few days. Appointments are recommended and can be made here.
Lutheran Church Charities’ K-9 Comfort Dogs have arrived in Parkland Florida and are available at counseling centers and vigils as a special kind of grief counselor. Their travel expenses can be supported here.
27.664827
-81.515754