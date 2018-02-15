× Investigation in to Lottery drawing error finds no one “acted maliciously”

ROCKY HILL — The Department of Consumer Protection has concluded its investigation into the bungled New Years Lottery drawing and found no employees acted maliciously.

The department said in a statement, “The investigation concluded that no employees of DCP or CLC acted maliciously, but that the error was a result of staff not appropriately following the approved game procedures.

“Our staff has worked hard to finish this investigation quickly and thoroughly so that we can move forward with recommendations, and a plan to improve in the future,” said Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle H. Seagull, “As the regulator of the Connecticut Lottery Corporation, we take part of the responsibility for this mistake, and plan to work with all parties involved to make sure something like this never happens again.”

The New Year’s $1,000,000 Super Draw sold 275,000 tickets with unique six-digit codes ranging from 100,001 to 375,000. The lottery said a mistake in the range of the drawing meant some tickets were given no chance of winning. Prizes range from $100 to $1 million.