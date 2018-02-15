Parents, lawmakers call for stricter gun laws in response to tragic shooting in Florida

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD – The President’s address contained 699 words and not once was there a single mention about guns.

This has become the focus of many lawmakers on Capitol Hill now.

Many of the lawmakers said they have had enough and the question everyone wants to know is when is it going to stop? Many parents and officials said it starts with prevention and taking warning signs seriously.

“President Trump! What can you do?! You could stop the guns from getting into these children’s hands!” shouted Lori Alhadeff.

That was a mother’s desperate plea to President Trump to enact stricter gun laws after her 14-year old daughter, Alyssa Alhadeff was tragically shot and killed in the school.

She was one of the 17 innocent people who died.

One preson who knows all too well what Lori is going through is Mark Barden. He is a father who lost his seven-year old son, Daniel in the Sandy Hook tragedy. Bardene is now the executive director of Sandy Hook Promise, his way of helping others through similar tragedies.

FOX61 was able to Facetime with him Thursday to hear his thoughts.

“Every warning sign that was missed was an opportunity for them to prevent this, so we really need to get serious about prevention,” said Barden.

Republican Mayor Erin Stewart said the New Britain School District focuses on social and emotional learning which encourages students to speak up whenever they notice someone acting out of the ordinary. Like Barden, she is hoping the rest of the country will learn to take warning signs seriously.

“The rest of the country needs to wake up and realize that something needs to be done. This is ridiculous. You can’t keep having these mass shootings. I mean, how many in just the year alone and it’s only February,” said Stewart.

Representative Jim Himes said he is afraid the reaction from Congress to this shooting will be the same as the past.

“The pattern will be perfectly predictable. There will be a moment of silence. People will wish everybody thoughts and prayers, sympathy for the victims and then the Congress of the United States will do absolutely nothing,” said Representative Himes.

Senator Richard Blumenthal shared similar emotions.

“This mass atrocity is the 18th school shooting this year. I am furious,” said Senator Blumenthal.

Governor Dan Malloy pointed out in a press conference that Thursday marked one year since Congress repealed the provision that would deny guns to people with mental health issues.

In response, gun rights advocates are sounding out.

Scott Wilson, the President of the Connecticut Citizens Defense League wrote in part:

“While some politicians are calling for more laws that will do nothing, the public should be aware that numerous existing laws were broken in this mass murder, and more laws will not stop a deranged person from killing.”