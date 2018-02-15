Wet and foggy Friday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers will linger into the first part of the day Friday with overcast skies and areas of fog. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 40s to near 50 for the first half of the day tomorrow. Then in the afternoon as a cold front passes, the wind will pick up and temperatures will quickly drop through the 40s and eventually 30s by early Friday night.

This cooler air will help set the stage for weekend snow.

But Saturday we have no weather issues. The day looks mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 30s. Clouds will start to increase in the mid-late afternoon.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for Saturday night into early Sunday. A fast-moving storm loaded with moisture will slide southeast of New England. At this point plowable snow is likely. Here are our latest thoughts:

Timing: Near 8 PM Saturday night to daybreak Sunday morning (around 6 A.M.) This is actually nice timing with most of the storm occurring overnight while we sleep!

Initial estimates: 2"-6" of snow although this may need to be adjusted up or down as we get a better handle on the overall set-up.

Snow could be heavy at times overnight.

We should know more Friday morning as our two disturbances move into the United States and get modeled better.

Reasonable worst case scenario: 5"-10", reasonable best case scenario, coating - 2"

If we get snow it will melt FAST next week as temperatures look to get even warmer!! 50s and even 60s are possible with milder weather pattern settling in.

Forecast Details:

FRIDAY: Chance for a morning shower. Then mostly cloudy (perhaps more sun than that by afternoon). Turning windy. Falling temperatures in the afternoon. High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Increasing clouds late. High: Mid-upper 30s. Snow arrives at night.

SUNDAY: Snow ends early in the morning around daybreak. Then clearing, milder. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. Rain late/at night. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm! Highs: low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mild. 60s.

Check out the FOX61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri, Tim Lavigne

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.