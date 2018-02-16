Connecticut’s largest and longest running home and remodeling show returns to the Connecticut Convention Center March 2nd – 4th!

In the process of remodeling, building or landscaping? The 71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show will showcase over 400 home improvement, building and remodeling exhibits from hundreds of local and national vendors. Make a day out of it, and get a head start on your next project!

Your one-stop shopping experience for:

Kitchen & Baths

Lighting

Gutters

Decks & Patios

Basement Remodeling

Flooring

Fireplaces & Stoves

Security Systems

Solar Energy

Lawn & Garden

Pets & Pet Care

And so much more!

Need inspiration? Learn the latest trends, tools and techniques to enhance your home and yard at the HBRA Design Café! Hear from local experts for tips on a variety of home building and remodeling topics all throughout the weekend!

Join FOX61 Friday, March 2nd, from 3PM – 7PM, for the FOX61 House Party. There with great door prizes and fun! Plus be sure to visit our booth all weekend to meet the FOX61 News team and enter for a chance to win a TV from P.C. Richard & Son!*