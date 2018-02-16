Connecticut’s largest and longest running home and remodeling show returns to the Connecticut Convention Center March 2nd – 4th!
In the process of remodeling, building or landscaping? The 71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show will showcase over 400 home improvement, building and remodeling exhibits from hundreds of local and national vendors. Make a day out of it, and get a head start on your next project!
Your one-stop shopping experience for:
- Kitchen & Baths
- Lighting
- Gutters
- Decks & Patios
- Basement Remodeling
- Flooring
- Fireplaces & Stoves
- Security Systems
- Solar Energy
- Lawn & Garden
- Pets & Pet Care
And so much more!
Need inspiration? Learn the latest trends, tools and techniques to enhance your home and yard at the HBRA Design Café! Hear from local experts for tips on a variety of home building and remodeling topics all throughout the weekend!
Join FOX61 Friday, March 2nd, from 3PM – 7PM, for the FOX61 House Party. There with great door prizes and fun! Plus be sure to visit our booth all weekend to meet the FOX61 News team and enter for a chance to win a TV from P.C. Richard & Son!*
Photo Gallery
Where:
Connecticut Convention Center
100 Columbus Boulevard
Hartford, CT
When:
Friday, March 2, 2018 – 3pm-8pm
Saturday, March 3, 2018 – 10am-8pm
Sunday, March 4, 2018 – 10am-5pm
Purchase your tickets here!
Booth spotlight:
_____________________________________________________________________
Booth #719
AQUA POOL & PATIO, INC.
Home of the only self-cleaning in ground pools!
www.aquapool.com
EAST WINDSOR, CT
53 Newberry Rd
(860) 623-988
_____________________________________________________________________
Booth #603
P.C. RICHARD & SON / FOX61
Appliances – Electronics – Mattresses and More!
www.pcrichard.com
Visit the booth and enter for a chance to win a TV from P.C. Richard & Son!*
_____________________________________________________________________
Click here for a full list of vendors at the event
The Connecticut Home & Remodeling show is produced by the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut, a non-profit association of businesses in the home building industry, known for their quality, integrity and professionalism.