Authorities say no evidence of a shooting at Washington college

DES MOINES, Wash. — Authorities said they found no evidence of a shooting at a Washington state community college where there were reports of shots fired.

Kent Assistant Police Chief Rafael Padilla said Friday that authorities walked the entire college campus and did not find anything.

The Des Moines, Washington college first posted about the incident just before 9:00 a.m.

Few details were immediately available, but police confirmed they were responding to Highline College:

“Remain in lockdown – This is not a drill”

Just before noon, the school said law enforcement told them the situation was “all clear.” Classes for the remainder of the day were cancelled.

The school is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Seattle.