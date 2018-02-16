Avon schools on ‘soft lockdown’ after threat, increased PD presence
AVON — Avon officials said a threat has prompted what they’re calling a “soft lockdown” at all town schools.
Police were at all the schools Friday morning as a precaution.
School officials would not release details about the threat. They only said it was a “generalized threat found in the community” that was not specific to any school.
Authorities did not release any other information.
A soft lockdown is when all the doors remain locked, and anyone wanting to come into the school must show identification.
