Avon schools on 'soft lockdown' after threat, increased PD presence

AVON — Avon officials said a threat has prompted what they’re calling a “soft lockdown” at all town schools.

Police were at all the schools Friday morning as a precaution.

School officials would not release details about the threat. They only said it was a “generalized threat found in the community” that was not specific to any school.

Authorities did not release any other information.

A soft lockdown is when all the doors remain locked, and anyone wanting to come into the school must show identification.