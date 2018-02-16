Foodie Friday: Fire Engine Pizza Company

BRIDGEPORT — Pizza is the name of the game on this week’s Foodie Friday…because it’s in the name, literally.

The Fire Engine Pizza Co. in Bridgeport serves up specialty pies that will knock your socks off.

While there is more on the menu, let me tell you – the pizza is awesome!!!

How about a full garden salad right on top of a pizza or a some Chinese food on one that is topped with Ramen noodles?

Oh – and their loaded mashed potato pies are filled with the perfect blend of cheddar, caramelized onions, bacon, scallions and of course garlic mashed potatoes. Wow!

Said Marsie L. on Facebook, “Loved the thin crust! Absolutely delicious. Was perfectly cooked. I have eaten at the “famous” places in New Haven, and would take this over them anytime!!”

This hidden gem along Fairfield Ave is not just pizza though, owners Phil Segneri and Marty McCarthy have added succulent Italian dishes to the menu including the house-made fried mozzarella stuffed with roasted peppers, spinach and garlic.

The restaurant also pays homage to first responders, particularly firefighters. Co-owner McCarthy, a former fireman, has decorated the inside with tributes to these brave men and women which adds to the atmosphere.

Good food, good people and a great environment makes this a Foodie Friday favorite.