× Hartford school security guard arrested for having sex with student

HARTFORD – Police have charged a security guard at the Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts with multiple counts of sexual assault.

The complaint was originally filed on December 18th, 2017. Police investigated and learned that 25-year-old Leonardo Badillo-Perez of Hartford was engaging in sexual acts with a student while at school. Investigators applied for and got an arrest warrant, and yesterday Badillo-Perez turned himself in. He’s charge with 2 counts of Sexual Assault 2nd degree, and 1 count of Sexual Assault in the 4th degree. Both of those statutes address, among other things, sex with underage persons.

Badillo-Perez is being held in lieu of $200,000 bond, and is due in court on March 14th.

The Greater Hartford Academy of the Arts is a magnet school under the auspices of the Capitol Region Education Council. Today CREC’s Superintendent of Magnet Schools, Tim Sullivan, issued this statement:

Back in December 2018, an allegation was made of an inappropriate relationship between a student and a contracted employee from US Security, who works in one of our schools. At that time, we immediately notified DCF and the Police Department immediately. The individual was immediately relieved of his duties and is not allowed in any CREC schools or programs. CREC is fully cooperating with authorities. We continue to put safety first, and are doing everything in our power to keep our students safe.