Mansfield man recovering in hospital charged in police shootout

MANSFIELD — A Connecticut man has been arrested while recovering in a hospital after a shootout with police.

State Police say 64-year-old David Rawlinson faces charges stemming from a Dec. 19 domestic dispute that sparked the initial police response as well as for the ensuing gunfire.

He was arraigned Thursday and placed into custody on a $5.1 million bond. It couldn’t be immediately determined if Rawlinson had a lawyer.

State Police say they received a call that Rawlinson was threatening to shoot a woman over things she had posted on Facebook and that he had a shotgun and was prepared to shoot any police that responded.

Police say Rawlinson fled in a minivan when they arrived, struck a police cruiser and then opened fire. Officers eventually shot him about three times.