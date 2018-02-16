PD: Student situation under investigation in Seymour

SEYMOUR — A message from Seymour’s school superintendent states a student issue was brought to the administration’s attention and the school is working with Seymour police.

Seymour’s superintendent released the following statement:

I wanted to take this opportunity to let you know there maybe some rumors circulating in the community about an incident at Seymour High School. Considering current issues in Florida, we are keenly aware of the heightened concerns of the public. While we are not currently at liberty to discuss specifics of the matter, it is important for you to know that there were no injuries of any kind to Seymour students.

Any information brought to the School Administration that suggests possible student safety concerns are taken very seriously. Today, a student issue was brought to the Administration’s attention and, with the close cooperation of the Seymour Police Department,we are jointly investigating and containing the situation to insure the continued safe operation of the Seymour schools.

There is nothing more specific to share with you now, other than our thanks that all students remain safe and there is no reason to believe there is any ongoing threat. Once again, we are doing everything that we can to insure all our students stay safe. We will continue to keep you updated should additional relevant information come available. Thank you for your support.