Students at Jonathan Law High School take to the airwaves

Story by Emma Caserta, Molly Mercaldo, Jack Pincus-Coyle, and Chloe McCullough

Eagle Eye News at Jonathan Law High School in Milford looks – and sounds – a lot different this year.

At Jonathan Law, the morning news broadcast, Eagle Eye News, allows students to hear daily announcements and stay updated on school activities.

Broadcast journalism teacher Mr. Kulenych says that updates to Eagle Eye News have improved the quality of the news.

“We’ve been looking forward to getting this new equipment for a while and the kids have been amazing in learning how to use it,” Kulenych said.

New high definition Sony cameras allow for higher picture quality than the old models. New camera also updated features and settings.

Other new features on the news include podcasts like Four Down Territory, a football talk show produced by senior Nick Owens.

“The podcast gives me an opportunity to practice sports talk radio, which is a field that I want to pursue after high school,” Owens said.

Eagle Eye News Radio is also now streamed across the school for students and teachers to listen to during class.

Senior Emma Carollo believe that the radio improves the quality of the school day.

“I think Eagle Eye News Radio makes class more enjoyable and it makes the day go by faster when you hear one of your favorite songs come on in the background,” Carollo said.

Overall, the improvements to the news have made positive impacts on students’ daily experiences.

The FOX 61 Student News program empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our station's mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Morning News at 6:20, a.m. 8:20 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news. twice during the FOX61 Morning News on Saturday, on our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.