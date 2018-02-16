Washington State college on lockdown amid reports of gunfire

DES MOINES, Wash. — Highline College was placed on lockdown Friday morning amid reports of gunfire on campus.

The Des Moines, Washington college first posted about the incident just before 9:00 a.m.

Few details were immediately available, but police confirmed they were responding to Highline College:

“Remain in lockdown – This is not a drill”

Police are responding and evacuating buildings. Remain in lockdown position. We will update you as further details become available. This is an unfolding situation."

Kent police said a large police presence was at the school and along Pacific Highway South: “Please avoid the area if possible.”