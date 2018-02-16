Winter Storm Watch: Snow expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Clouds will break apart with temperatures quickly dropping and a gusty northwest wind.

This cooler air will help set the stage for weekend snow. Saturday will be dry during the day. Sunday will be dry during the day. But in the middle we have some snow to get through Saturday night into daybreak Sunday. We couldn't ask for better timing, most of the snow will fall as we sleep. But most of the state will be shoveling by Sunday morning after a quick 3"-6" of snow. I also think snow will melt quickly with 40s on Sunday and 60s next week.

Saturday will start off sunny with increasing afternoon clouds and highs in the 30s.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for Saturday night into early Sunday. Here are our latest thoughts:

Start time: 7-9 PM Saturday

End time: 4-6 AM Sunday

2"-6"of heavy, wet snow. I think most end up with 3"-6".

Snow could be moderate to heavy at times overnight, 1"/hour snowfall rates are possible.

Reasonable worst case scenario: 5"-10", reasonable best (least) case scenario, coating - 3"

By 7-8 AM Sunday, the sun is already out and melting will be underway with highs in the 40s.

Then an impressive warming trend will get underway next week with highs in the 60s both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Clearing, breezy. Low: 20s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. High: Mid-upper 30s. Snow arrives 7-8 PM.

SUNDAY: Snow ends early in the morning around daybreak. Then clearing, milder. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. Rain late/at night. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs: low-mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mild. High: Mid-upper 60s.

