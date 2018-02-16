Winter Storm Watch: Snow expected this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Showers will linger at times for much of the day Friday with overcast skies. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 40s to near 50 for the first half of the day tomorrow. Later this afternoon, the wind will pick up and temperatures will quickly drop through the 40s and eventually 30s by early Friday night.

This cooler air will help set the stage for weekend snow.

But Saturday we have no weather issues during the day. The day looks mostly sunny and cooler with highs in the 30s. Clouds will start to increase in the mid-late afternoon.

Then we're on the WEATHER WATCH for Saturday night into early Sunday. A fast-moving storm loaded with moisture will slide southeast of New England. At this point plowable snow is likely. Here are our latest thoughts:

Timing: Near 8 PM Saturday night to daybreak Sunday morning (around 6 A.M.) This is actually nice timing with most of the storm occurring overnight while we sleep!

Initial estimates: 2"-6" of snow although this may need to be adjusted up or down as we get more information. The closer we get to the event itself, the better view we get of this storm.

Snow could be moderate to heavy at times overnight.

Reasonable worst case scenario: 5"-10", reasonable best (least) case scenario, coating - 2"... Based off Friday morning's data, we're leaning more towards the latter.

If we get snow it will melt FAST next week as temperatures look to get even warmer!! 50s and even 60s are possible with milder weather pattern settling in.

Forecast Details:

TODAY: Cloudy with showers and damp roads. Some drying possible later this afternoon, and turning windy. Falling temperatures in the afternoon. High: Near 50.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and cool. Increasing clouds late. High: Mid-upper 30s. Snow arrives after dark.

SUNDAY: Snow ends early in the morning around daybreak. Then clearing, milder. High: mid-upper 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. Rain late/at night. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm! Highs: low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Mild. 60s.

