Mystic Aquarium CEO makes a splash for Fifth annual Seal Splash

MYSTIC— It was a sunny and chilly Saturday afternoon when Mystic Aquarium President and CEO, Dr. Stephen M. Coan, plunged into the Long Island Sound in the name of animal conservation.

After receiving a challenge from his wife Patti, Dr. Coan participated in the Aquarium’s Fifth Annual Seal Splash.

Dr. Coan was joined by over sixty brave souls at the Eastern Point Beach in Groton, all enduring the icy water to raise money for Mystic Aquarium’s Rescue Program. Supporters of the event raised over $25,000 to send “Steve splashing”.

Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Program supports animals in need and educates the public about the marine environment and its inhabitants. The public is encouraged to call the Aquarium’s 24-hour hotline at 860.572.5955 ext. 107 if they encounter a marine mammal or sea turtle in Conn., R.I. or Fishers Island, N.Y.

Mystic Aquarium is a founding member of the Northeast Region Stranding Network. This network in comprised of organizations along the eastern sea coast which have facilities and trained staff to care for sick and injured animals. Marine Mammals are protected species, so only groups and facilities authorized by the National Marine Fisheries Service are permitted to handle these animals.