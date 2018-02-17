× New London: 1 man taken to hospital for stab wound; police investigating

NEW LONDON –One man went to the hospital Saturday evening following a stabbing.

Around 5:36 p.m., police arrived to Crystal Avenue and found a man with a stab wound in his chest. Police secured the area and gave the man medical care.

Police said the victim was brought to Lawrence + Memorial Hospital for further medical treatment.

Police canvassed the area and conduct interviews, while detectives processed the scene and collected evidence.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at New London’s Communication Center at (860)447-5269 ext. 0 or anonymously through the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411(847411).