Rude awakening: truck crashes into Danbury home in middle of the night

DANBURY – A pickup truck crashed into a house just early Saturday, sending the driver and two people inside the house to the hospital.

The Danbury Fire Department says they were called to Wooster Street and Garfield Avenue just before 4 a.m. for a car crash with possible entrapment. They found a Ford pickup with its front half inside a house. The driver and two occupants of the house had to be taken to a local hospital, but their injuries are believed to be minor. The fire department and building officials are staying on scene to confirm the stability of the house, and the Red Cross is assisting the remaining occupants of the house.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the crash, or any charges against the driver.