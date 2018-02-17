The Stan Simspon Show: A nurse’s road to addiction and recovery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Staff shortages. Long hours. Changing shifts, they can make people in the medical profession such as nurses, vulnerable for substance-abuse or addiction problems.

It is a widely unreported story but it is real.

Journalist Kate Farrish sheds light on the problem in a recent Page 1 story in The Hartford Courant. A little more than 80 percent of the discipline cases reviewed by the CT Board of Examiners for Nurses were related to substance-or-drug-abuse.

Farrish and nurse Sara Kaiser joins Stan Simpson on this week's show.

