Winter Storm Warning with heavy wet snow tonight; bright sunshine, mild and pleasant Sunday

A quick-moving, heavy wet snowstorm with upwards of 6 or more inches of snow statewide will pile up overnight. This storm has quickly organized and will dump moderate to a brief period heavy snow through overnight hours into Sunday. The highest amounts will be seen where the greatest banding sets up over the area. Such bands are always hard to pinpoint, but the most likely areas will be within 20 miles of the I-84 corridor.

Impacts:

3"-8"of heavy, wet snow. There could be some isolated higher amounts up to 9", especially along east facing slopes of the hill towns;

There is a chance for some mixing across coastal Connecticut where just 2-3" could pile-up;

Snow will be moderate to heavy at times overnight, 1"/hour snowfall rates are possible;

A few isolated power outages due to the heavy wet snow caking on trees and power lines, and

Snow ends between 5-7 AM Sunday morning.

The sun will return Sunday, and will provide above average temps with highs well up in the 40s that will aid in digging out.

After this quick hitting snowstorm, get ready for a spring fling with the possibility of record high temps possibly reaching 70 or higher by Wednesday!

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Snow, possibly heavy at times with the possibility of rain snow mix along the shore at times. Lows: 28-35.

SUNDAY: Snow ends around daybreak. Then clearing, milder. High: 40-45.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder, with the chance for showers late or at night. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs: upper 50's low-mid 60s. Record High: 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, record warmth possible. High: 65-72, inland, cooler along the shore! Record High: 69. Record High (Month of February) 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 45-50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny: High 40's.

