Winter Storm Warning: Plowable snow expected statewide

A quick-moving, hard-hitting snowstorm is expected within the next 12 hours, with the potential for plowable snow area-wide. This storm will quickly organize and dump snow through the overnight hours into Sunday. The highest amounts will be seen where the greatest banding sets up over the area. such bands are hard to time and difficult to pinpoint, but it is likely that the highest snow totals will reside where those snow bands set up.

Start time: 9-11 p.m. Saturday

End time: 7-9 p.m. Sunday

3"-6"of heavy, wet snow. There could be some isolated higher amounts up to 7"

There is a chance for some mixing in extreme southeast Connecticut

Snow could be moderate to heavy at times overnight, 1" hour snowfall rates are possible

The sun will return Sunday, and will provide above average temps to aid in the removal process.

After that, a winter blowtorch is coming - bringing very impressive high temps in the 60s and 70s! Record highs are expected to be shattered.

Forecast Details:

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny in the morning with increasing afternoon clouds. High: 40s. Snow arrives 9-11 PM.

SUNDAY: Snow ends early in the morning around daybreak. Then clearing, milder. High: mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder. Rain late/at night. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs: low-mid 60s. Record High: 63.

WEDNESDAY: Mild. High: Low 70s! Record High: 69. Record High (Month of February) 73.

