Crowd gathers in New Haven to celebrate Lunarfest

NEW HAVEN -- People in Connecticut ringing in the Lunar New Year this weekend!

Saturday the Yale China Association hosted Lunarfest, a celebration of the New Year in New Haven.

The festival focuses on what brings people together, specifically between the American and Chinese cultures.

Participants learned about history and enjoyed performances and viewed local artists work. Organizers said the “Lunar New Year” is a growing trend.

“It’s gaining popularity here in the United States but it’s still a relatively new thing so a lot of people in the new haven community know about saint pateicks day or Columbus Day this is really a time that celebrates Chinese communities and Asian communities," said Yale China Association President David Youtz.

Organizers said they hope to continue the tradition next year.