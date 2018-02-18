× Diner leaves bag full of heroin behind in North Haven

NORTH HAVEN — Restaurant workers found a bag full of heroin Friday night, and police would like to talk with the careless patron.

Police said in a Facebook post entitles Lost and Found:

Last night, North Haven Officers were called to a Universal Drive restaurant for a report of found property. Staff was cleaning a booth when they noticed a patron had left a bag behind. Inside the bag were 100 smaller bags of Heroin. If anyone is looking for your lost Heroin, please contact the North Haven Police at 203-239-5321, we would like to speak with you!

If you are missing the illegal narcotics and want to stop by the police station, it’s located at 8 Linsley St.