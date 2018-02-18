× Huskython breaks record raising over $1 million

STORRS — A new record was set for an annual UConn fundraiser Sunday when Huskython raised over $1 million.

The event even got a shout out from Drake, who congratulated them on Instagram.

Organizers said the event is New England’s largest student run philanthropy and it was recently named the 11th top collegiate fundraiser in the nation by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.

In 2016, the event raised $716,394. The amount raised last year was $836,174.52 according to organizers.

The dancing started at 6:00 p.m. Saturday and ran until Sunday at noon in the Hugh S. Greer Field House.

Students form connections with the children they sponsor, who in turn attend the event. For more information, please visit www.huskython.org

