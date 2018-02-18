Patches of black ice possible early Monday; record warm temperatures on the horizon this week!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Now that our pesky little Saturday night snowstorm is history that dumped 3-8" statewide, get ready for a BIG warm-up that will end up challenging and possibly shattering Tuesday's and Wednesday's record high temperatures. There will be a couple of chances of rain, but nothing significant that would cause any flooding. After the mid-week warm-up, a cold front will crash through and drop us back to the 50's on Thursday and 40's on Friday, still well above average for this time of year.

Next significant storm may bother us by the weekend with periods of rain and not snow. In fact, I do not see any more snow until the beginning of March for now.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Clear, chilly. Some patches of black ice possible early tomorrow. High: 20-25.

MONDAY: Early sun, increasing afternoon clouds with showers moving by evening. High: mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs: 60-65, inland, cooler along the shoreline. The Record High as Bradley International Airport (BDL): 69

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, record warmth possible. High: 65-73, inland, cooler along the shore! Record High at BDL: 63. Record High for the month of February is 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance for a few showers. High: 50's.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny. High 40's.

SATURDAY: Chance for rain. High: 40's.

