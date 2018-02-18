Lottery official on leave after New Year’s drawing mistake 

ROCKY HILL — The Connecticut Lottery Corporation’s security director has been placed on paid leave following an investigation into why 100,000 eligible tickets for a special New Year’s game were mistakenly disregarded in the initial drawing.

The Hartford Courant reported Saturday that Alfred DuPuis could face possible disciplinary action after the internal probe concluded he “acted with gross neglect …of his duties.”

The leave was imposed Thursday, the same day the investigative report, obtained by the Courant, was sent to state officials detailing how 100,000 of 214,601 tickets had been excluded. The mistake required a do-over drawing and created an approximate $1 million loss.

DuPuis did not return the Courant’s messages. However, a union representing two of his subordinates who could be disciplined blamed the mistake on “systemic problems,” not misconduct or negligence.