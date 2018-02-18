Proposed animal rights legislation to be unveiled 

HARTFORD — Requiring people to provide adequate shelter for dogs and changes to a special jail diversionary program for animal abusers are among the animal-related legislation a bipartisan group of Connecticut lawmakers hope to pass this session.

The legislators plan to unveil their list of animal welfare legislation on Tuesday at the Legislative Office Building.

Republican Rep. Brenda Kupchick of Fairfield says the Legislative Animal Welfare Caucus works throughout the year with various animal rights groups, such as the Connecticut Humane Society, on possible legislation that’s needed to protect animals.

Kupchick says the group has “a moral obligation to advocate for and protect those who cannot protect themselves.”