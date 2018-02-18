Skiers and snowboarders flock to Mt. Southington after fresh snowfall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTHINGTON -- The slopes at Mt. Southington are open -- for now.

Saturday's fresh snowfall paved the way for family fun on all the slopes.

"I'm excited for the snow we just had and the fact that it hasn't rained yet since. So it should be good. The temperatures are a little bit warmer," says Southington resident Melanie Ivey.

Professional level skiers and newbies all had a chance to get their best snowboarding or ski runs.

But with only ten days left in February skiers know they have to make the most of the time they have left.

"We're going to try to keep it rolling as long as we can straight into March if we can," says Ivey.

Mt. Southington closes every day at 10pm. they normally shut down for the season on St. Patrick's Day weekend but they will stay open later if the weather permits.