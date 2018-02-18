3-8″ of new snow, all set to melt by Monday, record breaking temps mid-week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With the snowstorm passed, most of the state woke up to 3 to 8 inches of snow. Wet heavy snow will melt quickly over the next 36 hours, with temps well above freezing. This is just the start of a BIG warmup... one that will end up cracking several days worth of records. There will be some chances for rain but nothing that will be of major note. After this warmup, a front will crash through and drop us back to the 40s... this is still significantly above average for this time of year.

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: Clearing, milder. High: 40-45.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, milder, with the chance for showers late or at night. High: Mid-upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Mix of sun and clouds, warm. Highs: upper 50's low-mid 60s. Record High: 63.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny, record warmth possible. High: 65-72, inland, cooler along the shore! Record High: 69. Record High (Month of February) 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, cooler. High: 45-50

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny: High 40's.

