× 6-year-old Norwalk girl dies from complications from the flu

NORWALK — In a letter that went home to parents Sunday, school officials confirmed that a six-year-old girl died unexpectedly from complications due to the flu.

The child attended Columbus Magnet School in Norwalk.

Principal Medard Thomas said that counselors would be available at the school to help children, staff, and parents process the tragedy. The faculty will be meeting with counselors before school begins, and then will have grief counselors available for parents in the school library.

More social workers will be dispersed throughout the building to be available for the children.

In trying to combat the virus, Principal Thomas says that the strong disinfectant that had been added to their arsenal last month will continue to be used.

He also says that as a precaution, he’s asked for a deep cleaning to be completed before the school reopens on Tuesday.

State officials said there have been 77 total flu-related causes in the period up to February 3, bringing the season’s total to 63.

They said 1,638 total flu patients have been hospitalized.