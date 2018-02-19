‘Black Panther’ screening accidentally plays ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ and the audience freaked out

ATLANTA (Fox News) — Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther” toppled “Fifty Shades Freed” over the weekend, but for one Atlanta theater, the steamy romance flick wasn’t going out without a fight. Fans who paid to see the new superhero movie were mistakenly treated to the first five minutes of the critically panned romance.

A user on Twitter, @ChefWaites, posted videos from inside the Regal Cinema’s Atlantic Station theater in Atlanta, Georgia. Fans reportedly paid to see the highly-anticipated superhero film, but were disgruntled to see the opening wedding scene of “Fifty Shades Freed” begin instead. In the video below, everyone in the theater can be heard murmuring over stars Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson tying the knot.

Aiight so this happened at Atlantic Station. They played 50 shades instead of black panther pic.twitter.com/5WhvX270Y5 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

In a second video, the crowd is significantly more unruly, but the predominant emotion still seems to be laughter.

I never laughed so hard. I’m happy i came to the black theatre pic.twitter.com/pxdTFK4Qt3 — The Chef (Steve) (@ChefWaites) February 16, 2018

The theater reportedly fixed its mistake after five quick minutes and everyone in attendance still managed to walk out having seen “Black Panther.”

