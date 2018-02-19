Fergie’s rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Stars game leaves many confused

LOS ANGELES — Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie sung the National Anthem yesterday at the NBA All-Stars game, and her rendition left many confused.

She opted for a more “bluesy” version of the song, and a good portion of people watching weren’t buying it. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and “sexy” delivery was seen as the wrong choice for the song and the venue.

I’ve seen the national anthem performed hundreds of times but never in the key of “Happy Birthday Mr. President” congrats @Fergie 🇺🇸💥🇺🇸💥 — Molly Knight (@molly_knight) February 19, 2018

Even the players weren’t buying it

Players faces during Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem… pic.twitter.com/QQ3VXaBchT — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 19, 2018

According to ESPN, famed basketball commentator Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance during the TNT halftime show.

Former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal leaped to Fergie’s defense, saying: “Fergie, I love you. It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone.”

Even Roseanne Barr, who infamously tanked her try at the Anthem, chimed in:

Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) February 19, 2018

Read more reactions from Twitter:

Everyone who saw Fergie sing the National Anthem please look directly into your phone.

You're welcome pic.twitter.com/WljjSDVezZ — girl posts (@girlposts) February 19, 2018

Fergie of the Black Eyed Peas just gave us the drunken aunt at your wedding version of the Star Spangled Banner. Yikes. — Jason Greene (@JasonGreene17) February 19, 2018

Fergie’s rendition of the National Anthem was originally written by Francis Scott Out of Key. — bob saget (@bobsaget) February 19, 2018