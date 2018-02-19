Fergie’s rendition of National Anthem at NBA All-Stars game leaves many confused

LOS ANGELES — Black Eyed Peas singer Fergie sung the National Anthem yesterday at the NBA All-Stars game, and her rendition left many confused.
She opted for a more “bluesy” version of the song, and a good portion of people watching weren’t buying it. Although Fergie was on pitch, her tempo, musical accompaniment and “sexy” delivery was seen as the wrong choice for the song and the venue.
Even the players weren’t buying it
According to ESPN, famed basketball commentator Charles Barkley joked that he “needed a cigarette” after Fergie’s performance during the TNT halftime show.
Former Lakers star Shaquille O’Neal leaped to Fergie’s defense, saying: “Fergie, I love you. It was different. It was sexy. I liked it. Leave her alone.”
Even Roseanne Barr, who infamously tanked her try at the Anthem, chimed in:
Read more reactions from Twitter: