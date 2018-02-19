× Fight over man’s flatulence forces flight to make emergency landing

AMSTERDAM — A pilot made an emergency landing after a fight broke out over a passenger who allegedly refused to stop passing gas according to Fox News.

Two Dutchmen sitting next to the flatulent passenger reportedly asked the man to stop, but he refused and continued to break wind aboard the Transavia Airlines flight from Dubai to Amsterdam Schiphol.

The budget airline crew allegedly did not help the passengers after their complaints, Metro reports, leading to a fight between the men. Despite a warning from the pilot, the altercation continued and forced the airplane to be diverted to Vienna Airport, where it made an emergency landing.

Police boarded the plane once it landed and removed two women and two men that the pilot reported as “passengers on the rampage,” Metro reports.

All four passengers were released from police custody without being charged. However, all have been banned from flying Transavia Airlines in the future.

“Our crew must ensure a safe flight. When passengers pose risks, they immediately intervene. Our people are trained for that. They know very well where the boundaries are. Transavia is therefore square behind the cabin crew and the pilots,” the airliner said in a statement.

