Florida teen shot five times while trying to protect classmates on long road to recovery

Anthony Borges, 15, was shot five times during the mass shooting at his high school, according to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office.

Fellow students say Borges used his body to block bullets from hitting his classmates by standing in the doorway as he tried to lock the room shut, according to NY Daily News.

On Sunday, the injured teenager remained in a hospital bed with his face swollen and his body tethered to IV and oxygen tubes.

“Fortunately, he is recovering — but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed,” according to a Broward County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

The Sheriff was honored to visit Anthony Borges,15, in the hospital. Anthony was shot five times. Fortunately, he is recovering, but has a long road ahead with more surgeries needed. Please join us in praying for the swift recovery of Anthony and all others from #StonemanDouglas. pic.twitter.com/U0PVkEwpFZ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) February 18, 2018

The photo showed Sheriff Scott Israel clasping Borges’ hand — a reminder of the brutal toll of the Wednesday massacre at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead.

As of Sunday, four patients wounded in the gunfire remained hospitalized in fair condition, according to Broward Health.