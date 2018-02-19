× Lending a helping hand: Windsor officer donates kidney to retired cop

WINDSOR — Sometimes the best gifts come when it’s least expected, and for retired Windsor Police Officer Eduardo Cosme, his situation is a prime example.

After waiting six years on the donor’s list to receive a kidney, he finally found a match. But the person who he matched with, was from someone who he spoke to countless of times while on the job.

Thanks to fellow Windsor Police Officer Sue Bowman who decided to step up to the plate and help her friend by donating a kidney of her own.

In a Facebook post on Windsor Police Department page, they said Eduardo found out about his disease (Polycystic Kidney) when he was 23-years-old and did not begin dialysis until he was 41. Cosme had been out of work since December of 2016, and in October of 2017 lost both kidneys. When Bowman decided to donate a kidney to Cosme, there was one problem: leave time. Windsor police did not hesitate to give up leave time for Bowman (66 days) in order to recover. On Tuesday, January 16, 2018, the kidney transplant took place and was a success, according to Windsor police. Cosme can now fully recover and enjoy his retirement after spending 16 years with the Windsor Police Department.