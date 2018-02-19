× Ohio sheriff: ‘I am going to offer free concealed carry classes to teachers’

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio sheriff says he will offer free concealed carry classes to teachers in his county following the deadly Florida school shooting. in Parkland.

Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in a tweet there are a limited number of spots, but he also plans to provide training on school shootings.

I am going to offer free concealed and Carry class free 2 teachers in butler county. Limited number. Details coming soon on line. Also training on school shootings. — Richard K. Jones (@butlersheriff) February 18, 2018

He posted a screenshot of the tweet on the sheriff’s office Facebook page Sunday, and it’s since gotten over 5,000 shares and over 2,000 reactions.

After the reaction, he posted again that the class would be limited to 50 candidates. He said he’d gotten over 50 emails in 20 minutes about the classes.

His offer has gotten a mix of reactions from Facebook users.

Tracy Yeager Cleland wrote: “Seriously? Your office can’t even write out this message properly. As a teacher, I don’t want the added responsibility of carrying in a classroom. P.S. I am a gun owner.”

While Jennifer Marie commented: “This should be offered to every teacher Nationwide! They have to be able to protect our children somehow.”