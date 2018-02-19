Rain tonight; Warmer Tuesday with temps near 60

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a BIG warm-up the next two days that will challenge/shatter record high temperatures, especially Wednesday. Cooler, but not cold air will return Thursday. There will be a few chances for nuisance variety rain but not snow (for a change).

Rain has moved in tonight along a warm front with temperatures in the 40s.

Most of the rain will be over by the morning commute Tuesday but it will remain damp to start the day with low clouds, fog and areas of mist. Temperatures will begin in the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Then in the afternoon as clouds break for some sun, temperatures will quickly rise into the 50s to near 60 degrees. There is a chance parts of southeast Connecticut stay in the clouds all day.

Low clouds and fog will develop again Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. But clouds should break in the afternoon and this time, temperatures should shatter records with highs in the 60s to near 70 degrees! If clouds remain stubborn for parts of eastern/southeastern Connecticut, temperatures will be a little cooler but still well above average for this time of year.

A cold front will bring rain Wednesday night into Thursday. This will be a chilly, raw rain by Thursday with temperatures dropping from the 40s into the 30s by midday.

Another period of rain is possible Friday afternoon. Then again late Saturday into Sunday.

But overall we are not seeing any big-chill develop in the near average temperatures for the rest of the week.

That could change though in early March with a -NAO developing. That means it could be a cold and potentially stormy start to next month.

Forecast Details:

TONIGHT: Rain, areas of fog. Low: 40s.

TUESDAY: Showers end early. Lingering areas of mist, fog, clouds break for some afternoon sun. Highs: 58-63, mid 50s shore. Records: Bridgeport: 54 degrees, Windsor Locks: 69.

WEDNESDAY: Early clouds, mist and fog break for some sun (still a question as to how stubborn clouds will be for parts of eastern/southeastern Connecticut). Record-challenging warmth. High: 65-73, inland, 55-65 shore (depending on how much sunshine) Records: Bridgeport: 59 degrees, 2002. Windsor Locks: 63, 1930. Record High for the month of February is 73.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers or a period of rain likely, turning cooler. High: low-mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, afternoon rain. High: low-mid 40s.

SATURDAY: Increasing clouds, chance late-day showers, milder. High: mid-40s to near 50 degrees.

SUNDAY: Rain. High: Mid 40s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy. High: mid-upper 40s.

