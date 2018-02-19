× Red Sox agree to deal with J.D. Martinez

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have decided to add a powerful bat after hitting an American League-low 168 home runs last season.

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Red Sox and slugger J.D. Martinez have agreed to a five-year, $110 million contract, pending a physical.

The 30-year-old Martinez has become one of the top home-run threats in the majors by changing his swing to improve his launch angle. He had a breakthrough season last year, hitting .303 and setting career highs with 45 home runs and 104 RBIs for the Tigers and Diamondbacks. Martinez slammed 29 homers and drove in 65 runs in 62 games with Arizona, including a record-tying four home runs at Los Angeles on Sept. 4.

Boston is expected to use Martinez as its primary designated hitter, turning Hanley Ramirez into a platoon player at first with Mitch Moreland.