Trumbull student arrested for threatening social media post

TRUMBULL — Trumbull Police arrested a 13-year-old student after a threatening social media post.

Police say that the teen was posting comments, along with a photo of himself appearing to hold a handgun. The posts happened on Saturday while he was in a group text with other students.

Police were called after a parent found the post on their child’s cell phone.

The gun in the photo was actually a BB gun. The teen had purposely cropped out the guns red tip which made it appear like a real gun.

Police later determined it was an isolated incident, and there was no apparent threat to the general public.

The teen was charged with disorderly conduct, and is set to appear in court March 3rd.