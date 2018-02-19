Video shows Florida security guard pretending to shoot students

DORAL, Fla. — A security guard from the Ronald Reagan High School may lose his job after a video surfaced of him making shooting gestures towards students, according to 7News.
The video, posted by a student on Snapchat, shows the security guard pretending to point a gun at nearby students.
Parents of students that attend the school said the worst thing is thinking your child’s school could be the next target of a shooting, and they’re in shock after seeing the video.
The school system has confirmed that the person in the video is the school’s security guard, according to 7News.
Miami-Dade School officials told 7News that the video was taken weeks ago, but was recently brought to their attention.
The video surfaced just days following the Parkland school shooting that claimed the lives of 17 students.
