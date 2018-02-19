WATCH: SUV overturns after apparent road-rage incident in California

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — An apparent road-rage incident led to an SUV overturn in California.

According to KTLA, it is not clear what sparked the dispute that was captured on a 40-second video.

The cellphone footage starts with a woman saying that one driver has cut in front of another and stopped on the roadway. Then, a male driver gets out of his silver BMW, walks to the SUV behind him and starts animatedly gesturing at him in an apparent effort to get the person to roll down the driver’s side window.

After the SUV driver rolls down the window, one of the drivers spits at the other, according to KTLA.

The driver goes back to his BMW, which is soon hit by the SUV from behind. The SUV then appears to sideswipe the left side of the car, then rolling over on its side.

It’s unclear whether anyone inside the SUV was injured.

You can read more here.