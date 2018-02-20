13 design proposals for Sandy Hook Memorial to be considered by commission

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTOWN -- Thirteen design proposals for the permanent Sandy Hook Memorial have been chosen by the commission in charge of the project.

From 188 submissions, the panel vote to move the 13 designs to Phase I-B where they will get feedback from the 26 families and the community at large. The commission (along with support from their Advisory Panel) will take this feedback and narrow down those remaining designs to between three and five designs for Phase II presentations.

The Commission was appointed and assembled in September 2013 by the Newtown Board of Selectmen, in an effort to gather information and make a recommendation for a permanent memorial.

Each proposal was assigned a number. The full proposals can be seen here.