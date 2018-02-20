Ohio middle school on lockdown after student reportedly shoots himself

Posted 9:47 AM, February 20, 2018, by , Updated at 11:11AM, February 20, 2018

MASSILLON, Ohio — A school official in Ohio said a middle school student apparently shot himself after bringing a gun to school.

Police said Jackson Middle School, near Massillon, is on lockdown Tuesday and that the students and staff are safe.

The school official tells The Independent newspaper that the student is being treated at a hospital.

Authorities and school officials haven’t released any other details about the shooting.

Massillon is located about 50 miles south of Cleveland.

Related stories