‘Black Panther’ star buys hundreds of movie tickets for underprivileged children

ANDERSON, S.C. — The star of the latest Marvel blockbuster movie “Black Panther” Chadwick Boseman is giving back to the South Carolina community where he was born and grew up according to FOX Carolina.

Boseman was born and raised in Anderson, and went back to the community to buy 312 underprivileged children tickets to see “Black Panther” according to the theater manager.

The manager said a total of 460 of Boseman’s family and friends saw the film at the theater on opening night.

According to Box Office Mojo, the latest numbers for “Black Panther” on opening weekend are $201,797,000, and reviews are overwhelmingly positive.

