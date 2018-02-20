× Police: Bridgeport man arrested after killing teen niece

BRIDGEPORT — A Bridgeport man is arrested after police say he stabbed his 16-year-old daughter to death.

Police say Monday night, around 10:11, Richard Segabiro, 31, called the dispatch center and said that he just killed his 16-year-old daughter. Police rushed to the scene at 2292 Fairfield Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found Segabiro covered in blood. His daughter was actually his niece, Francine Nyanzanika, who he raised as his daughter. She was found dead in the bathroom of their apartment. Police say it appeared she had been stabbed multiple times. Also in the home at the time of the homicide were Segabiro’s wife and three young children who were unharmed.

Segabiro was arrested and later confessed to the stabbing. A motive has not been reported as of now.

Segabiro is charged with murder and is being held on a $1 million bond.