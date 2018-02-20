× Bridgeport Mayor, Chief of Police show results of pilot body camera program

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport Mayor Ganim and Chief of Police Perez showed what the pilot body camera program for city officers resulted in.

Starting on February 1st, 30 police officers started wearing the equipment each day. Chief Perez said the department tried out three different brands of body cameras over a three-month period. After the pilot program Chief Perez said the department will then outfit every patrol officer with a body camera.

“It makes me proud. It makes me feel that I have fulfilled my obligation to the good people of the City of Bridgeport,” said Chief Perez.