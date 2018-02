× College students accused of selling cereal drug squares

HAMDEN — Two students at Quinnipiac University have been charged with selling drugs out of their dorm room, including edible squares made with marijuana and Fruity Pebbles cereal.

Police arrested 18-year-old Patrick Ownbey, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and 18-year-old Shawn Wheeler, of Atkinson, New Hampshire, on Sunday. They were charged with the possession and sale of a controlled substance.

Quinnipiac says both students have been suspended pending disciplinary meetings.

Police say two other students were issued infractions for possessing small amounts of marijuana. They say that during their investigation they seized 15.5 grams of marijuana, five edible cereal squares, 87 grams of THC oil and drug paraphernalia.

The students, who were released on $1,000 bonds, are due in court on March 5. Neither immediately responded to emails seeking comment.