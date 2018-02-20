× Connecticut State Police: Two people found dead inside an Essex home

ESSEX — Connecticut State Police are investigating a home after two deaths were reported Tuesday afternoon.

State police said around 1:30 p.m., troopers responded to Prospect Street to conduct a well-being check. Upon making entry into the residence, troopers located two deceased people inside.

State police said The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination in order to determine the cause and manner of death of both individuals.

