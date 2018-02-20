Girl injured by falling tree in Granby

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANBY -- A 10-year-old girl has been seriously injured after a tree fell on her while out on a hike in a Connecticut nature preserve.

The incident happened around 2 p.m at the McLean Game Refuge in Granby.

Granby Police Capt. William Tyler says the girl had been hiking with four other children and two adults as part of a birthday party when a tree fell onto the path as the child was walking underneath it.

She sustained serious injuries and was transported by medical helicopter to Hartford Hospital. It's not immediately clear the extent of her injuries or how big the tree was or why it fell. Police also have not identified the girl.

The McLean Game Refuge is a 3,200-acre preserve located about 23 miles northwest of Hartford.